Twitter is testing a native version of its Twitter Lite mobile website

Twitter has quietly released a Twitter Lite Android application in Google Play for the Philippines market, targeting the consumers with limited data plan or less-powerful Android devices.

According to Twitter, the application is currently in the testing phase and the company has not yet decided whether it wants to release the app to other markets.

Twitter Lite is a native app version of the company’s mobile website of the same name. It carries the same features, it is just that Twitter Lite app users don’t have to open mobile website again and again.

If you want to use Twitter Lite right now, the mobile website is your best bet or you can probably try sideloading the APK from a respectable source.

With everyone from Google to Facebook to Microsoft releasing Lite versions of their main apps to gain traction among the consumers in developing markets, it is no surprise that Twitter want to do the same. While having a lite mobile website is one way to go, a native version is always an easier option for the consumers.

Quick look at the features of Twitter Lite Android app

Loads quickly on 2G and 3G networks

Data saver mode to download only the images or videos you want to see

Install size under 3MB

Access to Timeline, Explore, Messages, Notifications tabs same as main Twitter app

Also, view or edit your profile within the app

Works with Android versions 5.0 and above

via