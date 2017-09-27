Verizon HTC One M9 gets Android 7.0 Nougat update

Verizon variant of the HTC One M9 is finally receiving the Android Nougat update. It is the last carrier-locked variant of the One M9 to get the update in US; T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint have already released the update months ago.

The update is now available over-the-air and will automatically reach your One M9 smartphone. If you don’t see the update, you can go to Settings > About Phone > Software update to manually check for it.

In addition to bringing all the Nougat goodness like performance enhancements, battery improvements, and better quick settings, the update also includes August Android security patch.

Verizon Wear24 already discontinued

In more Verizon news, Verizon’s Android Wear-powered Wear24 smartwatch has already been discontinued. The smartwatch went on sale in May this year. Verizon confirmed the news to Droid Life and has removed the listing for the watch from its website. The sale page also redirects to support page for the device.