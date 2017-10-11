Airtel INR 1399 4G smartphone launch: All you need to know

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio’s affordable 4G feature phone, Airtel has launched an Android 4G phone in partnership with Karbonn. The smartphone is called Karbonn A40 Indian.

Like the Reliance Jio phone, this Airtel 4G smartphone comes with a number of conditions, which you need to fulfil to be eligible for the ultra-low effective price-tag.

Airtel 4G smartphone: Price, availability and cashback conditions

According to Airtel, the Karbonn A40 Indian will be available with price-tag of INR 2,899, but eligible customers will get INR 500 and INR 1000 cashbacks from the company after 18 months and 36 months of the purchase of the phone. In turn, taking the effective price of the phone to INR 1,399.

To be eligible for these cashbacks, the customers will need to recharge their Airtel account worth INR 3,000 during each 18 months period. The customers can recharge their Airtel account with any pack, but the total of the recharges in 18 months should be INR 3,000.

In addition, the telecom operator has also launched a bundled INR 169 recharge for these customers, which offers 0.5GB of free data every day and unlimited calling. Recharging Airtel account with this INR 169 pack each month will work as well for the cashbacks.

The smartphone is now available at Karbonn retail stores.

Airtel 4G smartphone: Specifications

The Karbonn A40 Indian features a 4-inch WVGA screen, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone also comes with 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, dual-SIM support and 1400 mAh battery.

In addition, the A40 Indian packs 2MP rear camera, 0.3MP front shooter, 4G VoLTE support and the usual set of connectivity options.

The A40 Indian is also available without the Airtel offer in the market.