Alcatel U5 HD 4G Android phone debuts in India, priced at INR 5,999

Alcatel has announced the launch of its U5 HD smartphone in India. The phone has been priced at INR 5,999 and will be available beginning October 5 exclusively via Flipkart.com.

As you can guess from the pricing, the Alcatel U5 HD is an entry-level smartphone and comes with features like a 5-inch HD screen and quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor.

In addition, the company has included 4G LTE support, 2200mAh battery, and 1GB of RAM in the U5 HD. You will also get 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera (extrapolated to 13MP), and 5MP front shooter (extrapolated to 8MP) in the smartphone.

The phone sports a matte and glossy dual finish with textured back cover. It will be released in Black and White colours.

“At Alcatel it has always been our endeavor to provide the premium experience at an affordable price. With the new Alcatel U5 HD, first-time smartphone buyers can now enjoy a crisp and clear viewing experience on a 5-inch HD display and some really fun camera features. This smartphone is designed to give our valued customers the power to get the most out of every moment – all with an appealing price tag,” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India.