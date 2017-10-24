Amazon Kindle app gets new look, easier search & more

If you love reading on the Amazon Kindle Android app, there is good news for you. The company has released an updated version of the Kindle app, which includes a revamped look, better search and a lot more. According to Amazon, the updated Kindle app will be available in the Google Play Store beginning today.

“We’ve built the new Kindle app from the ground up for book lovers, giving readers easy access to everything they might want to do with their books, all in one place. It’s now easier than ever to turn your phone or tablet into a book and immerse yourself in an author’s world at any time,” said Chuck Moore, Vice President, Kindle.

New look

The most important addition in terms of the visual changes in the Kindle app is the new light and dark background themes. You can now choose which background theme you want while browsing the app. Additionally, the Kindle is also getting new fonts including Amazon’s custom Bookerly font, larger book covers, and a brand new app icon.

One Tap Access

Apart from the fresh look, Amazon is adding a new One Tap Access feature in the Kindle app. The company notes that the new bottom bar navigation in the app will now automatically show an icon of the book you’re currently reading, making it easier than ever to get back to what you were reading.

This bottom bar also provides quick access to other Kindle features allowing you to switch between the pages of your book, your library, your personal bookstore, and more.

Easy Search

The Kindle is getting an always present search bar. So, no matter where you are in the app, you can always look for what you want.

Goodreads Integration

While the Android version of Kindle is getting all the goodies mentioned above, it will have to wait for something which is debuting the iOS version today itself – the Goodreads integration. The Android version will get the integration in a future update.

So, what is this all about?

According to Amazon ,Goodreads is now built right into the Kindle app, unlike previously, when there were only bits and pieces of it here and there. The app will allow users to discuss books, get recommendations, share your views on books and other key Goodreads features.



