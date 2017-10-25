Amazon launches new Appstore app for Android

Turns out Kindle isn’t the only Amazon app that got updated on Tuesday. Amazon also announced the release of a new and revamped Appstore for Android application. Like the previous version, the new Appstore is available via the Amazon website, since Google doesn’t allow rival app stores in Google Play.

According to a post on Appstore blog, the new Appstore has been redesigned from the scratch and will be available for Fire TV, Fire Tablets and other Android devices.

For those of you, who don’t know about Amazon Appstore, it is an alternative to Google Play from Amazon. It offers apps and games for Android users.

New interface

Amazon Appstore now has a revamped and simpler user interface, which as per Amazon will help the consumers in easily finding the apps and games they love. It houses two menus – on top and bottom, while the bottom one is the main menu, which remain sticky through the app and links to Home, Categories, Coins (depends on the market), My apps and Account, a bit similar to what you will get in the hamburger menu in Play Store. The top menu changes depending on where you are in the Appstore and offers links to related options.

Amazon Coins

Coins, the virtual currency used by Amazon in Appstore and some of the listed games, is also getting a place front and center in the Appstore. It is important to note here that Amazon Coins are only officially available in select markets like US, UK and Germany.

With the new Appstore app, Amazon Coins can be accessed through a dedicated tab and the customers can now also purchase Coins from anywhere in the Appstore app.

What does this mean for you?

If you are consumer, you will most likely get an update notification in the existing Appstore app to update to the new version and all your apps and other data will automatically appear in the new version.

If you are a developer, your published apps will also automatically show up in the new Appstore and you don’t have to make any changes in the developer portal.



