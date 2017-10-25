Amkette, a New Delhi-based electronics manufacturer, has launched an Android-powered streaming media player in the Indian market. Dubbed as Evo TV 3, the new media streamer is the successor to the company’s Evo TV 2 media player, which was launched in December, 2016.

The new media streamer is now available in the country at INR 7,999. It can be purchased from Snapdeal or Amkette’s own e-store.

Like its predecessor, the Evo TV 3 supports 4K video streaming. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which is outdated, but will still offer compatibility to plethora of Android apps and games. It will work like any other Android device and can be connected to your HDTV using the HDMI port. Additionally, the Evo TV 3 supports DLNA, Airplay and Miracast. So, you can also stream content directly from your mobile device.

The device includes a 1.6GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM to provide enough raw power for a decent user experience.

Among other specifications, Amkette has packed 8GB of internal storage in the media streamer, which can further be expanded using a SD card slot. You also get two USB 2.0 ports, which can be used to connect additional storage devices or peripherals like a keyboard, mouse or a webcam.

There is Wi-Fi b/g/n connectivity, Ethernet port, and Bluetooth 4.1 in the device as well.

Furthermore, The Evo TV 3 supports H.265 and VP9 codecs, so you can play the media files encoded using these codecs.

Amkette has also added A/V output in the device, so the device can be used with the older television sets, which don’t have HDMI ports.

The Evo TV 3 comes with a small remote for easier access to the content. The remote houses a 6-Axis Gyroscope, which will come handy during gameplay on the media streamer.

“We are delighted to be launching this product for all the TV and gaming lovers out there. Evo Tv 3 sets the benchmark with its cutting edge technology and Ultra HD 4K picture with HDR and 7.1 channel surround sound,” said Rajiv Bapna, Director, Amkette.



