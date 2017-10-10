October 10: In our second news brief of the day, we have Cortana integration in Skype, Save-for-later support in Twitter, and Outlook for Android’s new calendar features.

Microsoft adds Cortana in Skype for Android

On the lines of Google Assistant integration in Allo, Microsoft has brought Cortana to Skype Messenger. The digital assistant will quietly reside in the messenger and occasionally jumping in with suggestions about helpful information. You will also be able to directly chat with Cortana.

According to Microsoft, Cortana will be gradually rolled out to all markets, starting with US. So, don’t get impatient if Cortana doesn’t show up for you in Skype right-away.

Twitter will get a save-for-later button

Twitter is finally working to add a save-for-later button, which will allow you to bookmark tweets that you find interesting and might want to check out later. There is no word on when exactly the feature will roll-out, but according to Twitter product manager Jesar Shah, they have just started to work on it. So, it might take a while.

For Hack Week @Twitter we started developing #SaveForLater. Here’s the early prototype that we put together in a week, which is likely to change. pic.twitter.com/c5LekvVF3l — jesar ? (@jesarshah) October 9, 2017

Microsoft adds more calendaring features in Outlook for Android

Skype isn’t the only Microsoft app getting some love today, Microsoft has updated the Outlook for Android application as well. The app now includes support to view and edit shared Office 365 or Outlook.com calendars. Additionally, you will be able to share your own calendars with others and accept sharing invitations easily right from the app.

Microsoft is also adding the ability to manage the delegate calendars in the application. This isn’t all, Outlook can integrate with Meetup as well as, allowing users to see the upcoming meet-ups directly in the Outlook calendar.

Here is a few more features that you can expect to see in the update Outlook app: