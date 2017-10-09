October 9: Here is a quick look at some of the news items that appeared today, but didn’t need a full report.

Vivo launches Black & Gold X20 in China

A Black & Gold variant of Vivo X20 smartphone has unveiled in the Chinese market. It will retail at CNY 3698 ($557). The specifications of the new version are same as the regular X20, except the increased 128GB of on-board storage. (via)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to be exclusive to Flipkart in India

Xiaomi is launching its Mi Mix 2 smartphone in India tomorrow. The phone will be exclusive to e-retailer Flipkart. The pricing and exact availability details are a mystery at this point.

Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99-inch bezel-less display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Philips rolls out Android 7.0 update for its Smart TVs

Philips has finally released the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Smart TVs. The company will first release the update for 2016 Philips Android TVs with model numbers ending with 01, followed by 2017 TVs with model numbers ending 02.

The update brings a number of new features including improved overall system performance, Amazon HDR & DD+ support. The TVs will also get an improved web browser, Chromecast 4K support, ability to add multiple Google accounts and Picture-in-picture. (via)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 images leaked

Xiaomi’s rumoured Redmi Note 5 smartphone has been spotted on the Chinese social networking website Weibo. The leaked images published on the website show the phone’s minimal bezel screen and dual rear cameras. The display is said to be 5.5-inches with 18:9 resolution and the dual camera setup allegedly includes 16MP and 5MP sensors. There is no word on when this phone might be released. Check out the leaked pictures below. (via)

Honor 7X gets outed ahead of Oct 11 launch

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is getting ready to introduce the Honor 7X smartphone on October 11 in China. Ahead of this announcement, the phone appeared on on the country’s regulatory authority TENAA’s website, which has spilled the key details. According to TENAA website, the Honor 7X will include a 5.9-inch full HD screen, octa-Core Kirin 659 processor, dual 16+2 MP rear cameras and 3240 mAh battery. (via)

Check out the images published in TENAA database: