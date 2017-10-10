Android Wear watches no longer need OTA updates for new features

Google has announced that Android Wear 2.0 has been hiding a very useful functionality all this time. According to the company, with Android Wear 2.0, the smartwatches no longer need over-the-air updates to get new features. They will be able to get the new features with the Android Wear app updates in Play Store.

The company even used this last week, when it rolled out a few new changes to Android Wear smartwatches, including:

3rd party chat app support in Contacts

Reduce accidental entry into the watch face picker

Improve Play Store discoverability for new users

Other features and bug fixes

It is interesting that Google has taken so much time to reveal this functionality. To remind you, Android Wear 2.0 was announced back in February this year.

The search giant claims that ‘features via Android Wear app updates’ will be used more often in the coming months and will allow for more timely improvements between OTAs.

It is important to note here that OTAs are not going anywhere, and the smartwatches will still need them for major platform updates. But, for odd new features, the company will just push an Android Wear app update from now on.

This should give Google more control over the Android Wear update process as the manufacturers will not be responsible for small updates.