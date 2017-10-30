Asus Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro phones launched in US

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has announced the launch of three more of its Zenfone 4-series smartphones in the United States. According to the company, its Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro and Zenfone 4 Max 5.2-inch are now available in the country. The phones will be sold via Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Asus Store and other major retailers. The company’s Zenfone 4 Max 5.5-inch has already been on sale since September in US. Originally unveiled in August this year, Asus Zenfone 4 lineup includes over six models.

Coming to the phones being released in US today, here is a quick look at each phone:

Asus Zenfone 4 Pro

Zenfone 4 Pro is the flagship model for this year from Asus. It features a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. There is 6GB of RAM onboard as well as 64GB of internal storage. The company has also packed dual camera setup on the back of the phone with 12MP and 16MP sensors. Additionally, there is an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The phone includes 3600 mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with Asus user interface.

Asus Zenfone 4

Like the Asus Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 has a 5.5-inch full HD screen, but it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3300 mAh battery on-board the smartphone.

For imaging, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with 12MP and 8MP sensor. The front camera is also 8MP. The Zenfone 4 runs on Android Nougat as well.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max 5.2-inch

It is the least powerful model out of the three being released today. Asus Zenfone 4 Max 5.2-inch includes a 720p HD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. The phone includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and 13MP rear camera. There is an 8MP front shooter as well on the phone. Additionally, you will get a microSD card slot and dual-SIM support in the phone alongside a 4100 mAh battery. This model also runs on Android Nougat.

Asus will most likely be providing the Oreo update for all in the coming months.

Pricing: