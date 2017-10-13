AT&T Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) gets Android 7.1 Nougat update

Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the AT&T variant of Galaxy J3 (2016) smartphone. The update not only brings Nougat goodness but also packs a patch for BlueBorne vulnerability.

According to a change-log published by AT&T, the update also includes Android Security patches until August as well as support for video calling and Wi-Fi calling.

AT&T notes that the update is 1GB in size and will reach all J3 (2016) units over the course of next few days.

To remind you, the AT&T variant of the Galaxy 3 (2016) was released back in May, 2016. It is a budget Android phone and retailed for just $169 outright originally.

T-Mobile Galaxy S8 Active leaked

In more Samsung-related news, the T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active was leaked in the form a press render on Thursday. This reveal confirms the end of AT&T’s exclusivity on the S8 Active.

There is still no word on when the T-Mobile S8 Active will go on sale.