Best Android smartphones to buy under INR 15,000

Diwali is fast approaching if you are planning to spend part of your salary bonus on a new Android smartphone, I am here to help.

Over the last few years, the sub-INR 15K price-segment has become really exciting and it is filled with some amazing value of money devices. In this report, I will offer a list of the best Android smartphones that provide amazing user experience without breaking the bank.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which until now only used Android-based MIUI as the platform of choice on its devices, has finally gone with stock Android in Mi A1. It is the first Android One smartphone from the company as well as the flag-bearer of the latest crop of Android One devices that don’t necessarily targeted the entry-level customers.

As you can see from the key specifications (listed below), Mi A1 is a mid-range smartphone with a pretty enticing price-tag. It have gotten rave reviews from all over. If you don’t have any special affinity towards MIUI, this is the phone to get under INR 15,000. It is also expected to be among the first third-party smartphones to get the Android 8.0 Oreo updates in the coming weeks.

Key specs:

5.5-inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot Android 7.1 Dual 12MP rear cameras, 5MP front shooter 3080 mAh battery

Price: INR 14,999 | Buy Now: Flipkart

Motorola Moto G5S/ G5S Plus

Google’s purchase of Motorola Mobility might not have resulted in anything good for the search giant, but it did give the consumers a great mid-range Moto G-series. Even after the sale to Lenovo, Moto G smartphones continue to be one of amazing mid-range devices. Surely, you won’t get the software updates as fast as they were available during Google’s era, but even with Nougat, Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are great smartphones.

Key specs:

G5S: 5.2-inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3 G5S Plus: 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3 G5S: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor G5S Plus: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor G5S: 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot G5S Plus: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot Android 7.1 G5S: 16MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter G5S Plus: Dual 13MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter 3000 mAh

Price: INR 13,999 (Moto G5S), INR 15,999 (Moto G5S Plus) | Buy Now: G5S, G5S Plus | Amazon is giving INR 1K discount on Grey version of Moto G5S for a limited period.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

If you are looking for a smartphone that is loved by millions and thoroughly tested in the market, you can’t go wrong with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. It is the most selling smartphone in the country right now and comes with some pretty impressive set of features on paper, which combined with MIUI’s really useful software additions, make this phone a no-brainer.

Key specs:

5.5-inch full HD IPS display Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor 3/ 4GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot in second SIM card slot Android 6.0 (Android 7.0 update available) 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter 4100 mAh battery

Price: INR 9,999/ INR 10,999 | Buy Now: Flipkart

Lenovo K8 Plus

Over the last couple of years, Lenovo has steadily improved its budget and mid-range offerings and the company’s K8-series phones are a clear proof of that. One of the recent entrants to the K8 line-up, the new Lenovo K8 Plus sports stock Android and a pretty nice set of specifications. The massive 4,000 mAh battery in the smartphone sets itself apart from other smartphones in this last (except Redmi Note 4, which has an equally impressive battery). So, if you are looking for a smartphone with stock Android and a great battery, the K8 Plus is the one to check out.

You can also go for Lenovo K8 Note if you are looking for a slightly larger screen and comparably beefier processor.

Key specs:

5.2-inch full HD IPS display MediaTek Helio P25 processor 3/ 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot Android 7.1 Dual 13/ 5MP rear cameras, 8MP front shooter 4000 mAh battery

Price: INR 9,499 (3GB)/ INR 10,999 (4GB) | Buy Now: Flipkart

Other good options

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Don’t want to go for the likes of Xiaomi, Lenovo/ Motorola, Samsung’s Galaxy On Max is right up your alley then. It is a great value for money phone with some good specifications. It may not have stock Android or might take more time than others for Oreo update, but it is unlikely to disappoint you. It is slightly expensive than 15K, the last deal I checked, it was going to INR 15,900, so if you have some extra money to spare, do let check out Galaxy On Max.

Key specs:

5.7-inch full HD display MediaTek Helio P25 Lite processor 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot Android 7.0 13MP rear camera, 13MP front shooter 3200 mAh

Price: INR 15,900 | Buy Now: Flipkart

LG Q6

Apart from the Optimus One, which was a really popular Android phone back in the day, LG hasn’t really had much success in the budget and mid-range smartphone segments. The company is hoping the change that with Q6. It sports a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is great for multimedia consumption and is fast becoming the standard in high-end/ flagship Android phones. It is however slightly underpowered than its competitors in this segment. If you want to spend a little more, LG Q6+ is also a good option.

Key specs:

5.5-inch full HD IPS display Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot Android 7.1 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter 3000 mAh battery

Price: INR 12,990 | Buy Now: Amazon

Few more options worth taking a look at: Honor 6X, Coolpad Cool Play 6