BlackBerry Motion: 5.5-inch screen, 4GB of RAM & Android 7.1

China’s TCL on Sunday officially introduced the new BlackBerry Motion Android smartphone at a press event in Dubai at GITEX Technology Week. The new smartphone will be released in UAE and Saudi Arabia this month with expanded availability in “select global markets” in the coming weeks.

BlackBerry Motion has been priced at AED1,699 ($463) in the UAE. As you can guess from the price-tag, the Motion is a mid-range smartphone.

According to TCL, the Motion sports a hardened aluminum frame and soft-grip textured back for enhanced protection. It features a 5.5-inch full HD anti-scratch display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor.

Other specifications of the BlackBerry Motion include a secure version of Android 7.1 Nougat, 4GB of RAM, fingerprint sensor & IP67 water/ dust resistance. The smartphone also packs a massive 4000 mAh battery with quick charging support.

In addition, the BlackBerry Motion include USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, and a microSD card slot.

“Once again TCL Communication has delivered on their promise, to produce a true BlackBerry device that will meet and exceed expectations. We’re confident that customers, who are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of security and productivity on their smart phones, are going to enjoy the new BlackBerry Motion,” said Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry.