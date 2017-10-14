Blue variant of Moto G5S now available in India

Motorola has announced the release of the Blue colour variant of the Moto G5S smartphone in India. It has been priced at INR 14,999. However, for the limited period, you can order the phone for just INR 12,999. (Buy Moto G5S from Amazon).

“We continue to offer products that enhance our customers’ experiences. This festive season, we have come up with the new contemporary color variant that will connect with our new-age customers’ sense of style and offer them the opportunity of being a part of the most popular Moto family in the country,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India.

With the release of Blue version, Moto G5S is now on sale in a total of three colours including Gold and Gray variants.

To remind you, Moto G5S is a mid-range Android phone. It comes with features like an all-metal unibody design, 5.2-inch full HD display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor. The phone also packs a 3000mAh battery with quick-charging support, 4GB of RAM and 16MP primary camera.