BookMyShow has announced that is expanding the number of languages in which its website and Android app are available. According to the ticketing website, the consumers will now be able to browse BookMyShow in Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Punjabi as well. The company already supports Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and the default English option.

“Language is a critical barrier to the next phase of e-commerce growth in India. With an aim address this challenge and make online entertainment ticketing more inclusive, we have expanded the multilingual interface. The introduction of Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Punjabi on BookMyShow will enable users, who prefer native languages, to now freely explore the platform and experience the varied entertainment options that we have to offer,” said Ravdeep Chawla, Head of Product, BookMyShow.

To remind you, BookMyShow is the biggest ticketing website in India and offers tickets for movies, plays, sporting events, and more.

You can grab the BookMyShow Android app from here.