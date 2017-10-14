Download: Microsoft Edge Preview now available in Play Store

Within days of announcing the launch of Microsoft Edge browser for Android, Microsoft has released the preview version in the Google Play Store.

Based on Chromium rendering engine, the Edge browser includes most of the features that you will expect in a modern web browser – Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and Reading View.

Here is a quick look at the key features:

Hub View: Your favorites, reading list, history and books all in one place

Reading View: A cleaner version of a webpage to make it easier to focus on what you’re reading.

QR Code Reader: Easily read QR codes at the touch of a button.

Voice Search: Use your voice to search the web

Data Sync: Sync your favorites and reading list across devices; Tab and history sync coming soon

Continue on PC: Seamlessly take what you are working on to your PC (requires Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update).

In related news, Microsoft Launcher has shed the beta tag and is now available in stable form in the Play Store.