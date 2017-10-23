After initial hiccups and the not-so-great sales numbers, Andy Rubin’s Essential Products has decided to slash the price of its Essential PH-1 (aka Essential Phone). The phone will now be sold at $499, down $200 from the launch price of $699.

The revised price is already in effect at the company store, but the retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are yet to correct the price on their websites.

To make sure that the early buyers of the PH-1 don’t feel cheated, Essential is offering them a $200 friends & family code to use on their website towards Essential 360 Camera or another Essential Phone.

Originally launched in May this year, PH-1 is Essential’s first smartphone. It has a titanium and ceramic chassis and sports a 5.7-inch display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

In addition, Essential Phone has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and 3040 mAh battery. It is currently offered in Black Moon and Pure White colours, however the company is working to release more colour variants.

There is no 3.5mm audio jack in the phone and it features a USB Type-C port.

Want to buy the phone outside US?

If the new price makes the phone enticing for you, but you don’t live in the United States, which is the only market where PH-1 is officially on sale, you can head over Amazon (once they list the new price) to order the phone. Amazon seems to be offering international shipping for the Essential Phone. You will obviously have to pay the requisite taxes and import duties.

It is important to note here that you will obviously won’t get any service support from the Essential outside US.

