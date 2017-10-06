Essential releases more updates to fix the camera on its phone

Essential Products has released a new software update and an updated camera app in Google Play to fix the poor camera experience on its smartphone.

When launched, the Essential Phone got great reviews for its design and performance, but the reviewers found it faltering on the camera front. The company has since been trying to fix the camera mess. It has released multiple updates over the last few weeks.

The company says the latest Essential Phone update will improve the overall image quality.

“Over the last couple of weeks, our camera team has been listening to your feedback and has worked hard to improve latency, reliability and performance of the camera on Essential Phone,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Here is a quick look at the full change-log of the improvements to Essential Phone camera

Boosted capture speed in regular and low light to below 1 second (over 40% faster)

Improved brightness and performance in low-light

Bug fixes and overall reliability improvements

In addition to the latest update, the Essential team is also working to improve HDR image capture. It will also add support for live 360 streaming to Facebook and Periscope, animated 360 stills and filters, Portrait Mode and Pro Mode to the phone. All these new features will be arriving in the future updates to the Essential Ph-1.