Facebook launches Messenger Lite in US, UK, Canada & Ireland

An year after originally introducing the Messenger Lite app for developing markets, Facebook on Monday announced its expansion to US, UK, Canada and Ireland. This light and data-efficient application is no longer just for emerging countries.

The application can now be grabbed from Play Store and is less than 10MB to install. It works with all Android devices running Gingerbread v2.3 or above.

The Messenger Lite offers most key features that you would expect in the Messenger Android app, including messaging, making voice calls, and group chats.

“We’re excited to bring Messenger Lite to Android users in 4 new markets including Canada, Ireland, the UK and the US. Messenger Lite is a slimmed-down version of Messenger that offers the core features of the app, while giving everyone the opportunity to stay connected to their friends and family, regardless of device or quality of Internet connectivity,” Facebook told TechCrunch.

The Messenger Lite was first launched in October, 2016 for Kenya, Tunisia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Venezuela. The availability was later expanded to include 132 more developing countries in April, 2017, followed by another expansion to include India in July, 2017.