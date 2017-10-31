Gionee M7 Power coming to India on Nov 2 for INR 19,999

Gionee, the Chinese smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to introduce the new M7 Power smartphone in the Indian market on November 2. 91Mobiles is reporting that this Marathon-series phone from the company will be released with a price-tag of INR 19,999. While there is no way to verify the website’s claims, the pricing is inline with M7 Power’s Chinese price and it is about time Gionee launched the phone in the Indian market. The Gionee M7 Power has already been released in China and Thailand.

First showcased at a press event in China on September 25, the Gionee M7 Power is a mid-range phone. The massive 5000 mAh battery onboard the phone is the USP of the device, which should be able to easily provide two-days of backup on a single charge.

The phone features a 6-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot in the phone as well. In terms of the photo capabilities, Gionee has packed a 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera in the M7 Power.

Additionally, you will also get a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE connectivity and NFC support. On the software front, the M7 Power runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, however there is no word on when the Oreo update might be released for the phone.

The phone will be offered in Blue, Black and Gold colours.

In related news, Gionee is gearing up to launch the successor to its F5 model in the Chinese market. It will be known as Gionee F6 and include a 5.7-inch HD screen, octa-core processor and dual rear camera. It will also include a 2970 mAh battery and run on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Source