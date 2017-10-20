Google announces new Play Store & Play Console features

With the launch of this year’s PlayTime series, Google on Thursday announced a number of new features for Android app developers and consumers. The company has also revealed that the new app installs per month have crossed 8 million mark.

Here are a quick look at new Google Play & Play Console features

Starting with Google Play

New Games homepage

The new Games home in Play Store will now include trailers and screenshots of gameplay and the company will soon be adding two new sections – ‘New’ (for upcoming and trending games) and ‘Premium’ (for paid games).

‘Try It Now’ button for Android Instant Apps

Play Store will now house a ‘Try It Now’ button on the Android app listing that support Instant apps. So, the users can immediately check out the apps without installing them.

Reminders to try games

Google will also remind users to try out games that they have recently installed.

Coming to new Play Console features

New Android Vitals & improved pre-launch reports

Google has added five new Android Vitals for the app developers to help understand issues related to their apps’ battery consumption, crashes, and render time.

The pre-launch reports are now also enabled for app developers by default and when the developers will upload any new alpha or beta APK in Play Store, Google will automatically install and test them on physical devices powered by Firebase Test Lab to offer details about crashes, display issues, security vulnerabilities, and performance issues encountered.

Run Alpha or Beta tests in specific countries

Play Console will now allow developers to run Alpha or Beta tests for their apps in specific countries. The console will also get country-specific staged roll-outs soon.

Reduced transaction fees for subscriptions

Google has revealed that beginning January, 2018, the transaction fee for any subscribers developers retain after 12 paid months will be 15% (instead of 30%).