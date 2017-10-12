Google disables Home Mini’s top touch function after a privacy fiasco

After acknowledging an issue with the touch control of its new Home Mini device, which led to constant unintentional recording of pretty much everything being said around it, Google has decided to completely disable the feature.

“We take user privacy and product quality concerns very seriously. Although we only received a few reports of this issue, we want people to have complete peace of mind while using Google Home Mini. We have made the decision to permanently remove all top touch functionality on the Google Home Mini,” Google said in a statement.

The consumers will be able to continue to be able to control the device using the “Ok Google” or ‘Hey Google’ hotwords.

Originally, the search giant was offering three touch points on the Home Mini alongwith Mic on/off button and Factory Data Reset (FDR) button. But after its latest decision, the two side touch points, which are used to increase or decrease volume will remain functional, but the top touch point, which was supposed to trigger Google Assistant as well as control music, alarms, and timers, will stop working.

While the touch point removal doesn’t actually impact any real functions on the device, given it is a voice assistant and you would rather use your voice to control things, but touch points are always great as a fallback option.

