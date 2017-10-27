Google earlier today responded to the growing concerns about muted colours, blue tint and burn-in issues allegedly plaguing the Pixel 2 XL display. While the Pixel 2 has remained largely unscatched from the display issues, but the early users don’t appreciate the less vibrant colours on the phone.

The company wrote in the Pixel user community website that it has thoroughly investigated the reports and it has found there is no underlying cause for concern. Here is a quick breakdown of what Google had to say about the three key display issues that are causing everyone to panic.

Muted colours (not as vibrant as other phones): Google said that it was going for a more natural and accurate rendition of colours, but since people like more saturated colours, it will give the same to them. There is already an option to boost the colours by 10% in the phone, but an upcoming software update will add a new mode to provide more saturated colours. This update will be released in the coming weeks for both the phones.

Blue tint: According to Google, the blue tint is inherent to the display hardware and is only visible when you hold the screen at a sharp angle. All displays are susceptible to some kind of colour tint when held at a sharp angle and it was Google’s choice to go for a cooler while point, thus the blue tint.

Burn-in or differential ageing: The company stated that the burn-in in the Pixel 2 XL is inline with that on other premium smartphones and shouldn’t impact the day-to-day usage. But, to further make sure that the pOLED display units used in XL have a long life, it will use future software updates to optimise them.

Lastly, in order to give the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers peace of mind, the company has also announced extended two-year warranty worldwide. So, no matter where you are buying your Pixel 2 phones or when, it will have two-year warranty instead of the usual one-year.

If you are still not convinced, you can always go for Google Pixel 2 instead of the Pixel 2 XL. For large-screen lovers, there is Galaxy Note 7 or Galaxy S8.

To remind you, the Pixel 2 phones are now on pre-order in India via Flipkart. The retailer is also offering a number of goodies to the pre-order customers, so if you are looking to buy the phone, head over to their site now.

