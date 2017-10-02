Google Pixel 2 event: What to expect

Exactly one year after introducing the original Pixel smartphones, Google is gearing up to unveil their successors. The search giant is hosting a press event on October 4, where the company will showcase the new Pixel 2 phones as well as a bunch of other gadgets.

In this report, we will be talking about what all is expected to be announced at the Google Pixel event. Google could always surprise us with some mystery launches, but at this point, we don’t expect to see any hardware products apart from the ones listed below.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Starting with the most anticipated devices – the new Pixel 2 phones. Among all hardware products that Google is going to showcase on Wednesday, the Pixel 2 phones have generated the most buzz.

According to rumours, the new Pixel 2 smartphone is being developed in partnership with HTC and the larger Pixel 2 XL phone is being manufactured by LG. Both smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor.

In addition, the Pixel 2 will feature a full HD display with a design similar to the original Pixel. The phone will also include 64/ 128GB of internal storage, wireless charging, USB Type-C port and and 2700 mAh battery. Reports indicate that Google is not going for the dual camera setup in the Pixel 2 like the other flagship Android phones. Instead the Pixel 2 phone have a single-sensor rear camera and a single-sensor front camera.

Pixel 2 XL will ditch the design from its predecessor and is rumoured to sport smaller bezels with a quad-HD curved display. Like the Pixel 2, it will have 64/ 128GB of internal storage, USB Type-C port and wireless charging. Among other features, this large-screen phone will include a 3520 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and NFC. It will also use the single-sensor cameras like the Pixel 2. The exact camera resolution is a mystery, but given the original Pixel’s imaging prowess, the Pixel 2 phones are also expected to pack a punch.

There have been conflicting reports on the presence of the headphone jack, while some suggest that Google is ditching the port in both phones, others differ. I guess we will have to wait until Wednesday for some clarity.

New Google Home device(s)

Apart from the Pixel smartphones, Google will also be unveiling new Google Home variants. While a smaller version is almost certain to make a presence, a larger more premium version may be introduced.

The smaller Google Home will compete with Amazon’s Echo Dot and includes features similar to the original Google Home.

Here is a look at the alleged images of the Google Home mini

The Home Mini will be released in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colours with a $49 price-tag.

The larger premium Google Home Max may or may not be be announced on October 4, but if it does show up, it will include stereo-speakers with dual mid-range drivers and a single tweeter. Google Home Max is rumoured to be made from premium materials.

Google Pixelbook

Two years after the second-gen Chromebook Pixel, Google is all set to announce the next-generation Chromebook Pixel device. It will have a new name – Pixelbook. Although the exact specifications of the Pixelbook are a mystery at this point, we do know that the new device will be released in Silver. It will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, priced at $1,199, $1,399 and $1,749 respectively.

As you can expect, the device will run on Chrome OS. On the design front, it will sport a hybrid design, allowing it to work both as tablet and a laptop.

Google will be also be adding stylus support in the device. The search giant will offer a PixelBook Pen, which will cost $99. The PixelBook Pen is reportedly pressure sensitive with tilt support.

Here is a look at an alleged image of the Google Pixelbook

New Daydream VR headset

The Mountain View based company will also showcase the new DayDream VR headset on Wednesday. It will be an improved version of the existing model and will be sold at $99 (INR 6,362) in Charcoal, Fog, and Coral colours.

Here is a look at an alleged image of the new DayDream View headset

Other stuff

Although we don’t expect any other hardware products on October 4, there will be plenty of software-related launches that haven’t been leaked. As always, I will bring you all the details from the event on October 4, so don’t forget the check on Wednesday.