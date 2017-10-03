Google Pixel 2 leak gives us the clearest look yet at the phone

It isn’t just the Pixel 2 XL, which is getting all the leak love mere hours ahead of the actual launch event, even the Pixel 2 has been revealed in full. Published by @evleaks, the leaked press renders of the Pixel 2 smartphone give us the best look yet at the smartphone.

The render also confirms and reveals the colour options – White, Black and some kind of blue.

Additionally, same as the Pixel 2 XL leak, the leaked render shows the presence of front stereo speakers, single-sensor cameras and the redesigned Pixel launcher.

Unlike the Pixel 2 XL however, Google seems to have kept the original Pixel’s design in the Pixel 2, although with some refinements.

To remind you, Pixel 2 will be officially unveiled on October 4 with Pixel 2 XL. It will feature a full HD 16:9 display, Snapdragon 835, and 4GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to come with a fingerprint sensor, 12MP primary camera, front shooter, NFC, Wireless charging and a 2700 mAh battery. You can also expect to see the usual bunch of connectivity options in the smartphone.

