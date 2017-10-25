Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL in India: Flipkart pre-order offers

As announced, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders will go live tomorrow i.e. October 26 (00:00 hrs). To make the smartphones more enticing to the consumers, Flipkart, which is sole online retail partner for Pixel 2 phones, has announced a number of pre-order offers. The retailer is hoping to grab as many of the early Pixel 2 buyers as possible before the phones are also released in the brick and mortar stores on November 1 (Nov 15 for Pixel 2 XL).

According to Flipkart, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-order customers will get a chance to buy a free Sennheiser Headset worth INR 11,990 for just INR 1. Since, there is not going to be any headphones in the box of the new Pixel 2 phones, the headphone deal will be quite useful for the consumers.

In addition, the consumers, who use their HDFC Bank Credit Card to pre-order the phones on EMI, will be eligible for INR 8000 cashback. Since these EMIs are not going to incur any extra charges, this is an excellent option for the HDFC Bank Credit card holders.

Flipkart is also promising to buy your Pixel 2 phones when you upgrade to another smartphone from the retailer for 50% of their current value. For example, if you pre-order Pixel 2 64GB version (worth INR 61,000) from Flipkart and after one year upgrade to the next Pixel model, Flipkart will give you a discount for INR 30,500 on the next Pixel. There are obviously going to be some conditions attached, so make sure you read them carefully before ordering the phone.

Lastly, the pre-orders customers will get extra INR 5000 on the exchange of select phone models. If you have an old smartphone lying around, this will be your chance to get some money out of it.

To remind you, the Pixel 2 64GB and 128GB variants will cost INR 61,000 and INR 70,000 respectively. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, carries a price-tag of INR 73,000 for 64GB and INR 82,000 for the 128GB storage variant.

Should you pre-order the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL?

In my opinion, Google Pixel 2 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for buy a premium Android smartphone. As the reviews have indicated, it possesses a great camera, latest Android software and will provide amazing performance. Unlike its big brother Pixel 2 XL, the phone hasn’t been party to the display issues, so you have nothing to worry about. If the large bezels aren’t a problem for you, Pixel 2 is the phone for you.

Unfortunately, I can’t recommend the Pixel 2 XL at this point. With increasing number of display issues that are being highlighted each day, Pixel 2 XL is an untouchable entity right now. If you would really like to buy the phone, you should wait for the results for Google’s assessment of the issues and whether they can be fixed with a software update. Since the Pixel 2 XL India availability is still around 20 days away, there is no problem in waiting. If Google is indeed able to fix the issues with new software, and there are no more problems with the phone, you will be free to order the device.



