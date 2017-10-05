Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL India pricing and launch dates revealed

After unveiling the new Pixel 2 smartphones at a press event on Wednesday in San Francisco, Google has now revealed the India pricing and availability details of both smartphones.

According to the search giant, the Pixel 2 smartphones will be sold both online and via brick and mortar stores. The online sales will be exclusive to Flipkart.com, but offline, the phones will retail in over 1000 stores across the country.

Google added that Pixel 2 sales open November 1 and Pixel 2 XL will be released on November 15. Both smartphones will be up for pre-orders starting October 26.

Coming to the pricing, the Pixel 2 64GB and 128GB variants will cost INR 61,000 and INR 70,000 respectively. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will get a price-tag of INR 73,000 for 64GB and INR 82,000 for the 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL comes with almost the same specifications apart from the display size, resolution and battery. While the Pixel 2 has a 5-inch 1080p AMOLED screen, the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2880x1440p pOLED display. There is a 2700 mAh battery in Pixel 2 and 3520 mAh battery in Pixel 2 XL.

Other specifications of both smartphones can be found below:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU

RAM: 4GB of RAM

Cameras: 12.2 megapixel rear with OIS support, 8 megapixel front shooter

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Others: Fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Always on display

