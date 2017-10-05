05 OCT

Google Pixel 2 vs Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8 & Note 8

Google Pixel 2 XL
As expected, Google unveiled its new Pixel 2 smartphones at a press event in San Francisco. Given the leaks, hardly anything was a surprise apart from the various software enhancements that the company is pushing with Pixel 2 phones.

Both Pixel 2 smartphones come with identical specifications apart from the display size and battery. While the most users will be pretty happy with the overall smartphones (at least based on the raw specifications), the lack of headphone jack and missing wireless charging support might be issue for some.

The issues and problems aside, in this report, we will be taking a look at how the new Pixel 2 phones stack up against the new iPhones as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones on the basis of pure specifications.

Specs Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Apple iPhone X Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 8 Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Display/ Resolution 5 inches, 1920x1080p

6 inches, 2880x1440p

 5.8 inches, 2436x1125p 5.8 inches, 2960x1440p 4.7 inches, 1334x750p 6.3 inches, 2960x1440p
Screen tech AMOLED/ P-OLED Super Retina OLED Super AMOLED IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology A11 Bionic, hexa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology/ Samsung Exynos 8895, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology A11 Bionic, hexa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology/ Samsung Exynos 8895, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology
RAM 4GB 3GB 4GB 2GB 6GB
Storage/ Expansion slot 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, microSD card slot 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Rear camera 12.2 megapixel, OIS support Dual camera setup with 12 megapixel telephoto, & 12 megapixel angle lens, OIS support 12 megapixel, OIS support 12 megapixel, OIS suppport Dual camera setup with 12 megapixel telephoto, & 12 megapixel angle lens, OIS support
Front camera 8 megapixel 7 megapixel 8 megapixel 7 megapixel 8 megapixel
Battery 2,700mAh (Pixel 2), 3520 mAh (Pixel 2 XL) 2,716mAh 3,000mAh 1,821mAh 3,300 mAh
Water protection IP67 IP67 IP68 IP67 IP68
Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC 4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC
Weight 0.31 pounds/ 143 grams (Pixel 2), 0.39 pounds/ 175 grams (Pixel 2 XL) 0.43 pounds/ 174 grams 0.34 pounds/ 155 grams 0.33 pounds/ 148 grams 0.43 pounds/ 195 grams
Dimensions 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3-inch/ 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8mm (Pixel 2)

6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3-inch/ 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm (Pixel 2 XL)

 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34-inch / 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm 5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31-inch / 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29-inch / 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm
Starting price $649 (US) (Pixel 2), $849 (US) (Pixel 2 XL) $999 (US), Rs. 89,000 (India) $749.00 (US), Rs. 57,900 (India) $699.00 (US), Rs. 64,000 (India) $929 (US), INR 67,900 (India)

