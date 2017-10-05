Google Pixel 2 vs Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8 & Note 8

As expected, Google unveiled its new Pixel 2 smartphones at a press event in San Francisco. Given the leaks, hardly anything was a surprise apart from the various software enhancements that the company is pushing with Pixel 2 phones.
Both Pixel 2 smartphones come with identical specifications apart from the display size and battery. While the most users will be pretty happy with the overall smartphones (at least based on the raw specifications), the lack of headphone jack and missing wireless charging support might be issue for some.
The issues and problems aside, in this report, we will be taking a look at how the new Pixel 2 phones stack up against the new iPhones as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones on the basis of pure specifications.
|Specs
|Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL
|Apple iPhone X
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Apple iPhone 8
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Display/ Resolution
|5 inches, 1920x1080p
6 inches, 2880x1440p
|5.8 inches, 2436x1125p
|5.8 inches, 2960x1440p
|4.7 inches, 1334x750p
|6.3 inches, 2960x1440p
|Screen tech
|AMOLED/ P-OLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology
|A11 Bionic, hexa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology/ Samsung Exynos 8895, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology
|A11 Bionic, hexa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology/ Samsung Exynos 8895, octa-core, 64-bit, 10nm process technology
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB
|4GB
|2GB
|6GB
|Storage/ Expansion slot
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, microSD card slot
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Rear camera
|12.2 megapixel, OIS support
|Dual camera setup with 12 megapixel telephoto, & 12 megapixel angle lens, OIS support
|12 megapixel, OIS support
|12 megapixel, OIS suppport
|Dual camera setup with 12 megapixel telephoto, & 12 megapixel angle lens, OIS support
|Front camera
|8 megapixel
|7 megapixel
|8 megapixel
|7 megapixel
|8 megapixel
|Battery
|2,700mAh (Pixel 2), 3520 mAh (Pixel 2 XL)
|2,716mAh
|3,000mAh
|1,821mAh
|3,300 mAh
|Water protection
|IP67
|IP67
|IP68
|IP67
|IP68
|Connectivity
|4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC
|4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC
|4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC
|4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC
|4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC
|Weight
|0.31 pounds/ 143 grams (Pixel 2), 0.39 pounds/ 175 grams (Pixel 2 XL)
|0.43 pounds/ 174 grams
|0.34 pounds/ 155 grams
|0.33 pounds/ 148 grams
|0.43 pounds/ 195 grams
|Dimensions
|5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3-inch/ 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8mm (Pixel 2)
6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3-inch/ 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm (Pixel 2 XL)
|6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34-inch / 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm
|5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31-inch / 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm
|5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29-inch / 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm
|Starting price
|$649 (US) (Pixel 2), $849 (US) (Pixel 2 XL)
|$999 (US), Rs. 89,000 (India)
|$749.00 (US), Rs. 57,900 (India)
|$699.00 (US), Rs. 64,000 (India)
|$929 (US), INR 67,900 (India)