Google Pixel 2 vs Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8 & Note 8

As expected, Google unveiled its new Pixel 2 smartphones at a press event in San Francisco. Given the leaks, hardly anything was a surprise apart from the various software enhancements that the company is pushing with Pixel 2 phones.

Both Pixel 2 smartphones come with identical specifications apart from the display size and battery. While the most users will be pretty happy with the overall smartphones (at least based on the raw specifications), the lack of headphone jack and missing wireless charging support might be issue for some.

The issues and problems aside, in this report, we will be taking a look at how the new Pixel 2 phones stack up against the new iPhones as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones on the basis of pure specifications.