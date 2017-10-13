Honor 6C Pro: 5.2-inch screen, €179, November Europe release

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese tech giant Huawei, has introduced a new smartphone – Honor 6C Pro – in Europe. The phone will be first released in France for €179, followed by other European markets including Russia. There is no word on the release outside Europe at this point.

As you can guess from the affordable price-tag, the Honor 6C Pro is a budget Android smartphone. It sports a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by Mediatek MT6750 octa-core processor.

Other specifications on the smartphone include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage with a microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery. In addition, Honor has packed a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support (one slot hybrid), and 4G VoLTE connectivity in the phone.

For the shutterbugs, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash & f2.0 5P lens as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f2.2.

In terms of software, there is Android 7.0 Nougat on-board and there is no word on when or if the Oreo update will come to the phone.

According to Huawei website, the Honor 6C Pro will be offered in Blue, Rose Gold and Black colours.

