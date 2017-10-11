Honor 7X unveiled: 5.93-inch screen, 4GB RAM & dual camera

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, on Wednesday unveiled the new Honor 7X smartphone in its home market. Introduced a year after its predecessor Honor 6X, the new smartphone brings a pretty decent set of specifications for a mid-range smartphone.

The Honor 7X sports a unibody metal design with a 5.93-inch 18:9 2160x1080p display. It is powered by Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 659 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and dual-SIM support. The company will be offering the smartphone in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants.

Among other specification, Honor 7X includes 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera and 3340 mAh battery.

There is fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, and the usual set of connectivity options on the phone as well. In terms of software, Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1. There is no word on the release of the Oreo update for the phone at this point.

According to Honor, the 7X will be offered in Gold, Blue and Black colours. It carries a price-tag of 1299 yuan ($198) for the 32GB version, 1699 yuan ($258) for the 64GB version and 1999 yuan ($304) for the 128GB version. The sales open October 17 in China.

Given the Honor 6X was released in India, we expect to see Honor 7X to launch in the country as well.

Source: Weibo | via