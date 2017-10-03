Honor 9 India launch expected on October 5

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India. The company has sent out invites for a press event on October 5, where it is expected to launch the Honor 9 smartphone.

The Honor 9 will be exclusive to Flipkart and the e-retailer is already running promotions for the same on its website.

Originally introduced in July this year, Honor 9 includes some pretty decent specifications. The phone sports a 5.15-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass and is powered by Kirin 960 processor. The Honor 9 features dual rear camera setup with 20 MP (monochrome) and 12 MP (RGB) sensors. The company has also packed an 8MP front selfie camera on the smartphone.

The phone is offered in four variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It is unclear which variants will be released in the Indian market.

Other specifications of the phone include 3200mAh, Android 7 Nougat, fingerprint sensor, and the usual set of connectivity options.

In related news, Honor India launched the new Holly 5 smartphone in the country today. The phone is now on sale for INR 11,999.