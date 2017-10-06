Honor 9i with four cameras launched in India, priced at INR 18k

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, has introduced the Honor 9i smartphone in India. Launched at a press event on Thursday, the new Honor 9i will cost INR 17,999 and go on sale October 14 exclusively at Flipkart.com.

Honor 9i is the same smartphone, which has been released as Huawei Maimang 6 in China and Huawei Nova 2i in Malaysia.

The USP for the Honor 9i is the dual camera setup on both front and back of the smartphone. In 9i, you will get a 16MP+2MP camera setup on the back and 13MP+2MP camera setup on the front. Additionally, the phone features a 5.9-inch 18:9 full HD display with really small bezels.

“We are thrilled to launch a phone which can be termed a global first, as the Honor 9i is the only phone so far to boast of two dual cameras and FullView FHD+ display. As frontrunners in bringing breakthrough technology as well as great features at attractive prices, we remain committed to bringing best-in-class devices and services to our users in India,” said Peter Zhai, President Huawei India Consumer Business Group.

Other specifications of the Honor 9i include Kirin 659 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 3340 mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor. The internal memory is 64GB and the users also get microSD card slot option to further expand the storage.

According to Honor team, the 9i will be released in Platinum Gold, Midnight Black and Navy Blue.

Alongside the Honor 9i, the company also unveiled the 10,000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank for the Indian market. It will retail at INR 2399 and will be available exclusively via hihonorstore.in. For a limited period, the consumers grab the power bank for just INR 1999.