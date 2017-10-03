Honor Holly 5 smartphone is here, priced at INR 11,999

Huawei’s sub-branded Honor has launched its Holly 4 smartphone in India. The phone will go on sale starting October 3 for INR 11,999. It is being offered in Grey, Gold and Silver colours.

According to Honor, the Holly 4 sports a metal body with a 5-inch 720p HD display. The phone packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. In addition, Honor has included Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor in the device.

On the imaging front, the company has added a 13MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP front shooter. There is a 3020 mAh battery on-board as well.

Additionally, the Holly 4 comes with a fingerprint sensor, the usual set of connectivity options including 4G VoLTE and dual-SIM card slots.

In terms of Android version, the phone runs on Nougat. The company has not given any time-frame for the Oreo update roll-out.

“Holly 4 is part of our festive offering to consumers wanting to buy a great device in a budget. Sporting a sleek, elegant metallic design with a fast fingerprint sensor we are confident that this smartphone will be a big winner,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India.