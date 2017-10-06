After introducing the new Honor 9i smartphone in India, Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, has released two new Android tablets in the country. Part of the company’s MediaPad lineup, the new MediaPad T3 and MediaPad T3 10 tablets are now available via e-retailer Flipkart.com.

According to the company, the MediaPad T3 carries a price-tag of INR 12,999, while the MediaPad T3 10 will be sold in 16GB and 32GB variants at INR 14,999 and INR 16,999 respectively. However, the new MediaPad T3 tablets are retailing at a discount of INR 2K at Flipkart.

Coming to the specifications, both MediaPad T3 models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and include features like 4800 mAh battery, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE support, and Android 7.0. Additionally, the tablets come with microSD card slot, 5MP rear camera and 2MP front shooter.

The MediaPad T3 packs an 8-inch 1280x800p IPS screen, 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. On the other hand, MediaPad T3 10 features a 9.6-inch 1280x800p screen, 2GB of RAM (3GB in 32GB storage version), and 16/ 32GB of internal storage.

The tablets will be offered in Gold colour at this point.