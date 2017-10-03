HTC’s Android One phone to pack 5.2-inch screen, 16MP cameras & SD630

The specifications of Taiwanese manufacturer HTC’s rumoured Android One smartphone have leaked online. Codenamed U11 Life, the smartphone is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

According to @LlabTooFeR, who has a great track record with HTC-related leaks, the HTC Android One phone will sport a 5.2-inch full HD screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor and include a 2600 mAh battery.

There will be 16-megapixel cameras on both front and back of the smartphone. Additionally, HTC will include IP67 water resistance and Edge Sense functionality.

There are expected to be two variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

HTC U11 Life will also be the first Android One smartphone to come pre-loaded with Android Oreo.

There is no word on the pricing at the moment.

To remind you, Google’s Android One program has suddenly seen a lot of interest from Android device partners. Both Xiaomi and Motorola have already released devices with Android One in various markets. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One is currently on sale in India and Indonesia, while Motorola’s Moto X4 Android One will be offered via Project Fi in US.