HTC to launch new U-series smartphone on Nov 2

Taiwanese manufacturer HTC is planning to unveil a new smartphone next month. The company has sent out invites for a press event on November 2 in Taipei, where it is expected to showcase a new U-series phone.

It is unclear exactly which smartphone the company will be announcing, but rumours point towards HTC U11 Life or HTC U11 Plus.

As per reports, HTC U11 Life is going to be a mid-range smartphone, which will be offered in standard and an Android One variant. It is expected to feature a 5.2-inch full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor and 2600 mAh battery.

It will also include 16-megapixel cameras on both front and back of the smartphone. Additionally, HTC will include IP67 water resistance and Edge Sense functionality. There are expected to be two storage variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, HTC U11 Plus is rumoured to be a high-end phone and is expected to feature a 5.99-inch 2880x144p 18:9 edge-to-edge screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and include 4/ 6-gigabytes of RAM, 64/ 128-gigabytes of internal storage and IP68 water resistance.

Other expected specifications of the HTC U11 Plus include 12-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and Edge Sense (squeezable sides) support.

