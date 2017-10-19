HTC U11+ to feature 4000mAh battery, renders leaked

New information about HTC’s upcoming U11+ smartphone has appeared online. The phone, which is expected to be unveiled on November 2 in Taipei, will reportedly feature a 4000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the phone is said to be similar in size to HTC’s existing U11 smartphone with minor differences in the dimensions.

This isn’t all, after Geekbench, the phone has also shown up in the database of GFXbench. The GFXbench listing confirms the previously leaked specifications of the phone, which are:

Display: 6-inch 18:9 2880x1440p

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Cameras: 12MP rear, 8MP front

OS: Android 8.0

HTC U11+ renders

Onleaks has shared some renders of the HTC U11+ smartphone. These are not official renders, but have been created based on insider information. Take a look:

To remind you, U11+ is going to be the new flagship of HTC and will be join the U11 smartphone in the company’s portfolio. In addition to the U11+, HTC is also expected to launch a smartphone called HTC U11 Life in the coming weeks, which will have be offered in two variants – standard and Android One.

