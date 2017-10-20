HTC U11 Life Android One phone: Full specs and render leaked

Thanks to a multitude of leaks, we already know that HTC is preparing to launch an Android One smartphone. Expected to be called HTC U11 Life, this Android One smartphone may be announced alongside HTC U11+ on November 2 in Taipei.

Now, German website WinFuture.de has revealed the full specifications as well as a new press render of the phone. These leaked specifications and the render are in line with what were leaked earlier from two different sources.

According to WinFuture.de, the HTC U11 Life will sport a 5.2-inch full HD 1920x1080p screen with Gorilla Glass. There is going to be a fingerprint sensor in the home button of the phone alongside the capacitive Android navigation keys.

In addition, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with 2.2GHz clock rate. The company has also packed 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot. WinFuture has not said anything about the 4GB RAM variant of the phone, which was earlier leaked to be coming alongside the 3GB RAM version.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the HTC U11 Life will feature a 16-megapixel primary camera on the back as well as secondary camera on the same resolution on the front. The photo capabilities are likely to be the smartphone’s USP.

Among other specifications, the HTC Android One smartphone packs NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, IP67 water/ dust resistance, and 2600 mAh battery. HTC has included a USB Type-C port in the phone, but ditched the 3.5mm audio jack. It will however be bundling a pair of USB Type-C headphones in the box with Active Noise Cancellation support.

Lastly, the phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo, making it the first Android One phone to do so. The other Android One phones, which have been released recently, were running on Nougat.

The Taiwanese manufacturer will allegedly offer the phone in Blue and White colour options with a 400 euros ($472) price-tag.

Update: HTC U11 Life variant spotted in FCC database

Android One X2-HT, which is going to be a variant of HTC U11 Life Android One phone for the Japanese market, has been sighted in the FCC database. The FCC listing has confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and Android 8.0 Oreo in the phone.

Additionally, it shows a 64GB storage variant, indicating that we are indeed going to see two storage versions of the HTC U11 Life, one with 32GB and other with 64GB on-board storage.

The Android One X2-HT will be released on Y-Mobile in Japan. (via)