HTC U11 Plus shows up on Geekbench, runs Android 8.0 Oreo

Ahead of the expected announcement on November 2 in Taipei, HTC’s upcoming U11 Plus smartphone has been spotted in a the database of Geekbench.

As per the Geekbench listing, HTC U11 Plus (2Q4D1) will run on Android 8.0 Oreo, making it the first HTC phone to get the new operating system. Among other specifications, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and come with 4GB of RAM.

The leaked processor and RAM are in line with previous reports about the phone, which also suggest that the phone will sport a 5.99-inch 2880x144p 18:9 edge-to-edge screen.

Additionally, the U11 Plus will reportedly feature 64/ 128-gigabytes of internal storage, IP68 water resistance, 12-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and Edge Sense (squeezable sides) support.

Other details of the phone are still a mystery but given that Nov 2 announcement is less than a fortnight away, we won’t have to wait for long.

via