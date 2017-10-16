Huawei on Monday introduced the new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones at a press event in Munich. Powered by the company’s Kirin 970 processor, which comes with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), the new smartphones are the company’s attempt to integrate artificial intelligence directly in the smartphone to improve performance.

“As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance,” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“The Huawei Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones.”

Huawei isn’t the first company to integrate AI in the smartphones, both Google and Apple’s recent phone announcements had significant portions about how the companies are using AI to enhance the smartphone experience.

Apart from the Kirin 970 processor, the new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro come with Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI v8, making the smartphones one of the few devices to come with Oreo pre-loaded at this point.

Sporting a glossy glass construction and barely-there-bezels, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro feature 5.9-inch 16:9 LCD and 6-inch 18:9 OLED display respectively. Both screens support HDR.

Additionally, the company has included dual Leica-branded rear cameras on the phones. The dual camera setup features f/1.6 aperture lens, 20-megapixel color sensor, a secondary 12-megapixel monochrome sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS). There is a 4000 mAh battery on-board as well on the smartphones.

Alongside the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, Huawei also introduced a special edition Porsche Design Mate 10 smartphone, which includes a glass uni-body construction and sleek handcrafted exterior with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be a bunch of special goodies in the Porsche Design Mate 10 box.

Pricing and availability

According to Huawei, the Mate 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will go on sale in late October in Europe. It will cost €699. On the other hand, the Mate 10 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will start selling Mid-November at €799. Lastly, the Porsche Design Mate 10 will also arrive in Mid-November with a price-tag of €1395.

Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro key specifications and features