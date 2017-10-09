Huawei launches Android Oreo update beta program for Mate 9

Huawei has quietly opened the beta testing program for Mate 9 Oreo update for the interested consumers. The beta program is currently live and will run until November 3. It and can be joined by downloading the Beta Friendly User Test (FUT) app from Huawei website. The company is only looking for 250 volunteers, so if you want to test the update, you have to be quick.

At this time, the Chinese giant seems to be only supporting the Mate 9 for this Oreo beta program, but the number of devices might increase in the coming months as the company prepares to upgrade more devices to Android 8.0.

After downloading the Beta FUT app, you can sign in with your Huawei ID and start waiting for the over-the-air (OTA) Android 8.0 beta release. The application also includes feedback option for any bugs or issues that you might encounter while testing the Oreo beta. Huaweiblog.de reports that the beta update seems to be only showing up for Mate 9 users with MHA-L29C432B194 firmware version right now. If you don’t have the same version, you are out of luck.

It is important to note here that beta updates are not meant for everyone and include unfinished software. So, only join the beta test if you know what you are doing.

To remind you, Android Oreo includes a number of improvements and new features including improved boot time, picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notification dots and Wi-Fi Assistant.

