Huawei Mate 10 Pro official render appears online

With less than a fortnight to go for Huawei’s big launch event, the company’s flagship Mate 10 Pro smartphone has appeared in the form of an official render online. The render, shared by @evleaks, gives us a great look at the smartphone and the possible color variants.

As per the leaked render, the Mate 10 Pro is expected to be released in Grey, Brown and Black colours. The render also showcases the smartphone’s dual rear camera setup, which is likely to be a highlight of the smartphone alongside the the much touted AI integration. Reports indicate this dual camera setup will house Leica 12MP and 20MP sensors with dual LED flash, f1.6 aperture and a fancy focus system.

Among other features, various leaks have suggested that the Mate 10 Pro will come with an edge-to-edge screen (evident in the leaked render), Kirin 970 octa-core CPU with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), IP67 water resistance, and 4000 mAh battery.

To remind you, Huawei will be holding a press event on October 16 in Munich, where it is expected to showcase the new Mate 10-series of phones.