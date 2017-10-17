Huawei Mate 9, 9 Pro, P10 & P10 Plus to get Android Oreo update

At the Mate 10 launch event on Monday, Chinese giant Huawei revealed that it will be updating the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus phones to Android Oreo and the latest version of its EMUI – v8.0.

According to the company, the Mate 9-series will get the update first, followed by the P10-series phones.

Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 includes a number of improvements and features like faster app opening, better power allocation and improved performance. The Emotion UI 8.0 also brings helpful tips based on your environment, smart split screen, and more.

Honor to launch new smartphone on Dec 5

In related news, Honor, which is a sub-brand of Huawei, has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone on December 5. The company is hosting a press event in London, where it will be showcasing the new device.

Honor hasn’t shared any specifics about this upcoming phone, but the save the date invitation shared by the company teases a thin-bezel smartphone.

The near bezel-less smartphones have become a rage these days and every smartphone maker is introducing phone to barely-there-bezels.

Even Huawei’s just announced Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro phone have really small bezels.