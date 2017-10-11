Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ phones released

Indian smartphone vendor Intex has expanded its Aqua smartphone lineup with the launch of two new Android phones. The new Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ are entry-level smartphones and will be sold at INR 7,499 and INR 8,499 respectively.

To differentiate in a crowded budget phone market, Intex is using shatter-proof glass in the new Aqua Lions X1 and X1+. The company notes that the 5.2-inch HD display on-board the two smartphones is protected by shatter-proof glass to provide extra protection during accidents as a part of the everyday use. While most smartphones come with Gorilla Glass or Dragontail Glass for added protection, the effectiveness of the shatter-proof glass on the Intex phones remains to be seen.

“The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smartphone and will be a delight for all,” said Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies.

Coming to the specs, the phones run on Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. Apart from the RAM and internal storage, both Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ are exactly the same. The detailed specifications can be found at the end of the report.

The smartphones will go on sale in Black, Champagne, and Blue colours in the coming days.

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and X1+ specifications

Display: 5.2-inch 720p HD display with shatterproof glass

Processor: 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor

Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage (Lions X1), 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory (Lions X1+), microSD card slot (both)

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Connectivity: Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

Cameras: 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP front shooter with LED flash

Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Battery: 2800mAh battery