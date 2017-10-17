Lenovo confirms Android Oreo update for K8, K8 Note & K8 Plus

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has updated its Android Updates page with new information about its Android Oreo update plans. According to the company website, it will be releasing the Android 8.0 Oreo update for K8, K8 Note and K8 Plus smartphones.

However these updates won’t be arriving anytime soon. Lenovo website notes that the Oreo for K8 will arrive in June 2018, followed by the update for K8 Note and K8 Plus in July, 2018. The update timeline is especially baffling because these phones run on stock Android, which shouldn’t take so much time for upgrades.

No other Lenovo devices will be getting the Android 8.0 update. So, if you have any other Lenovo smartphone except the three mentioned above, you are out of luck.

Do you own a Lenovo smartphone? If yes, does the company’s lazy attitude towards the Android updates impact your future buying decisions? Let us know in comments!