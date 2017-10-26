LG, the South Korean tech giant, has partnered with Amazon to offer four of its Android smartphones as a part of the e-retailer’s Prime Exclusive program. These smartphones are LG G6, LG G6+, LG Q6 and LG X Charge.

If you don’t know about Amazon Prime Exclusive program, it is a Amazon service, which offers unlocked smartphones with lockscreen ads for a discounted price. If you don’t have a problem seeing advertisements and offers on your smartphone’s lock-screen, then Amazon Prime Exclusive program is a good place to score cheap phones without contract. As the name suggests, the service is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

“We’re excited to welcome LG as a new manufacturer to the Prime Exclusive Phones program. With the additions of the LG G6, LG G6+, LG Q6 and LG X charge to the portfolio, Prime members now have access to a wider variety of the latest unlocked smartphones, including those with premium hardware and high-end features, all at an incredible value,” said Adrian Hurditch, Director of Product Management, Amazon.

Pricing and availability

According to LG, the LG G6+ (128GB) will retail at $499.99 as a part of Amazon Prime Exclusive program, G6 (32GB) at $399.99, Q6 (32GB) at $229.99 and X Charge (16GB) at $149.99. All four phones will start shipping November 9.

Specifications

Here is a quick look at the specifications of the four LG Android phones launched on Amazon Prime Exclusive Program:

LG G6/ LG G6+: 5.7-inch QHD screen, dual 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM and Android 7.0 – Buy Now | Buy Now

LG Q6: 5.5-inch full HD+ screen, 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, 3GB of RAM, Snapdragon 435 and Android 7.1 – Buy Now

LG X Charge: 5.5-inch HD screen, 4500 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, 2GB of RAM, MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, 5MP selfie camera and Android 7.1 – Buy Now