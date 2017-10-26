26 OCT

LG phones now available via Amazon Prime Exclusive program


Prime Exclusive LG G6 PlusLG, the South Korean tech giant, has partnered with Amazon to offer four of its Android smartphones as a part of the e-retailer’s Prime Exclusive program. These smartphones are LG G6, LG G6+, LG Q6 and LG X Charge.

If you don’t know about Amazon Prime Exclusive program, it is a Amazon service, which offers unlocked smartphones with lockscreen ads for a discounted price. If you don’t have a problem seeing advertisements and offers on your smartphone’s lock-screen, then Amazon Prime Exclusive program is a good place to score cheap phones without contract. As the name suggests, the service is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

“We’re excited to welcome LG as a new manufacturer to the Prime Exclusive Phones program. With the additions of the LG G6, LG G6+, LG Q6 and LG X charge to the portfolio, Prime members now have access to a wider variety of the latest unlocked smartphones, including those with premium hardware and high-end features, all at an incredible value,” said Adrian Hurditch, Director of Product Management, Amazon.

Pricing and availability

According to LG, the LG G6+ (128GB) will retail at $499.99 as a part of Amazon Prime Exclusive program, G6 (32GB) at $399.99, Q6 (32GB) at $229.99 and X Charge (16GB) at $149.99. All four phones will start shipping November 9.Prime Exclusive LG Android Phones

Specifications

Here is a quick look at the specifications of the four LG Android phones launched on Amazon Prime Exclusive Program:

LG G6/ LG G6+: 5.7-inch QHD screen, dual 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM and Android 7.0 – Buy Now | Buy Now

LG Q6: 5.5-inch full HD+ screen, 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, 3GB of RAM, Snapdragon 435 and Android 7.1 – Buy Now

LG X Charge:  5.5-inch HD screen, 4500 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, 2GB of RAM, MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, 5MP selfie camera and Android 7.1 – Buy Now

