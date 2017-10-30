Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets a price-cut in India, now starts INR 13,999

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, has announced that it has reduced the price of its big-screen Mi Max 2 smartphone in India. According to the company, the 32GB version of the phone will now retail at INR 13,999, down INR 1000 from INR 14,999. Similarly, the 64GB version of the phone is now available at INR 15,999. The new pricing is already in effect over at Mi’s own store, Flipkart and Amazon India.

Mi Max 2 was originally launched in the 64GB version in the country back in July. Xiaomi later added the 32GB version to the mix. It is a mid-range smartphone, primarily known for the giant screen and massive battery onboard the phone.

Mi Max 2 specifications

Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch full HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 in an all-metal unibody design. The phone is powered by 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. There is 4GB of RAM on-board as well as a 5300 mAh battery. The company claims the battery is capable of providing 18 hours of video playback or 57 hours of call time in one charge. There is quick charge support as well.

In addition, Xiaomi has packed a 12MP primary camera on the back with f2.2 aperture and two tone flash. The phone also comes with a 5MP selfie camera with f2.0 aperture and 85-degreee wide-angle lens. In terms of connectivity, the usual suspects including 4G VoLTE support and dual-SIM are present in the phone.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of Mi Mix 2 and a USB Typc-C port on the bottom of the phone. You will also get an IR blaster for use in remote control apps and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and speakers.

