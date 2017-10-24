Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra 4G launched at an ‘effective price’ of INR 999

Micromax has partnered with Vodafone to launch a new Android phone – Bharat 2 Ultra 4G – in India. The phone will be competing with the likes of Jio Phone, Airtel Karbonn A40 Indian, and BSNL Micromax Bharat 2. It is the sixth phone in Micromax’s Bharat lineup of devices.

Although the phone has been priced at INR 2,899, Vodafone will offer INR 1900 as a cashback to its customers if they do the requisite recharges over the period of 36 months. The Micromax 2 Ultra 4G will be available starting the first week of November. Read on to find the specifics.

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra 4G specifications

The phone features a 4-inch WVGA display. It is powered by 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor. In addition, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

The Bharat 2 Ultra 4G also comes with 2MP rear camera and a VGA selfie camera. In terms of the software, you will get the outdated Android 6.0. Lastly, the phone packs a 1300mAh battery and 4G VoLTE support.

Nothing too exciting in terms of the features, but that it is understandable given the price-tag.

Vodafone cashback offer

According to the telecom operator, if the Bharat 2 Ultra 4G buyers will recharge their account for Rs 150 or above each month for 18 months, they will be eligible for Rs 900 cashback in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallet. Following which, if they recharge their accounts for Rs 150 or above for another 18 months, they will get Rs 1,000 cashback, taking the total cashback to Rs 1,900 and rendering the effective price of the phone to Rs 999.

“We are delighted to partner with Micromax to democratize the 4G smartphones at a never before price of under Rs 999. This will help fulfill the aspirations of several million phone users across the country that desire a smartphone but couldn’t afford one. It will also encourage current non users of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G,” said Avneesh Khosla, Vodafone India Associate Director of Consumer Business.



