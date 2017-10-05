Microsoft brings Edge browser to Android, introduces Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft on Thursday announced that it is bringing the Edge web browser to Android devices as well as relaunching the Arrow Launcher as Microsoft Launcher. The company stated the Microsoft Launcher for Android is now available in preview via Play Store, however the Edge browser will be released soon.

Let’s talk about Microsoft Launcher first. It started out an experimental project in Microsoft Garage and is now being graduated. Microsoft Launcher includes three key features: The Feed, Customisations, and Continue on PC. The Feed is Microsoft’s equivalent of Google Now. It can be accessed with a quick swipe-to-the-right, and offers a tailored feed of your important events, top news, recent activities, favorite people and most frequently used apps.

In terms of customisations, Microsoft Launcher will let you set colors, themes and more. Lastly, Continue to PC is a feature, which allows users to seamlessly take what they’re working on to their PC. It will work on PCs running Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Coming to Microsoft Edge, this Chromium-based web browser for Android includes features like Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and Reading View. Additionally, you also get Continue to PC with Edge. It syncs with your Microsoft account to keep favorites and items on the reading list updated across devices. Tab and history syncing will be added later.